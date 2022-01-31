Okyeame Kwame's wife Annica outruns him in a racing challenge; funny video drops

Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica have taken their beautiful love story to the tracks

The duo was seen challenging each other in a race which saw Annica winning

Many fans and followers of the duo took to the comment section to react to the video

Celebrity couple Kwame Nsiah-Apau known by the stage name Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau have dazzled many in a new video.

The duo challenged each other to a race while going on their normal jogging on the University of Ghana campus.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Okyeame Kwame and his wife were seen on a tarred road.

The video started with Annica Nsiah-Apau in the lead as Okyeame Kwame struggled to catch up with her.

Annica Nsiah-Apau appeared quite excited to be in the lead with her husband nowhere near her during the entire race.

Tried as he did, Okyeame Kwame failed to catch up with his wife and ended up coming in second to the finish line.

Annica Nsiah-Apau could be seen leaping with joy as she managed to cross the finish line before her husband.

The video which was posted on the official Instagram page of Okyeame Kwame came with the caption:

"@mrsokyeame said she will only race if I promise I won't win. So I did but still won. What do u think?"

Celebs and fans react to the video

Many friends of the lovely couple as well as their fans took to the comment section to react to the video.

yvonneokoro came in with the comment:

"we think ,i think u lost"

kuamieugene also wrote:

"I’m signing you @mrsokyeame in for next year Olympics pls"

appietusmix had this to say:

"Bra am sorry but this excuse of why you lost and your definition of winning doesn't cut Please be a man n accept that u lost"

innapatty was also in the comment section:

"This made me smile and laugh. Good one #couplegoals"

