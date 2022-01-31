Afia Schwar has been spotted in a new video with her biological mother

The media personality was seen beaming with smiles as she posed with her mother and brother Sammy

Afia Schwar earlier explained that her parents had been divorced for years - a reason her mother was not at the 1-week observance for the dad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has flaunted her biological mother in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the award-winning media personality, Afia Schwar was seen posing with her mother in a new video.

It appeared Afia Schwar had gone to visit her mother probably over her dad's passing to hold some family discussions with her.

Photos of Afia Schwar with mum and Brother Sammy. Source:@queenafiaschwarenegger

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar and her mother were seen in the company of local gospel music sensation, Brother Sammy who 'photo-bombed' the mother and daughter moment.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the video, Afia Schwar captioned it:

"Spending time with my mum n brother Sammy"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

_ensley_scag____ had this to say:

"Love You So Much and hope you’re doing ok"

mabelnarh2415 noted:

"U are really beautiful without a makeup. Love you"

sarkodie_morrison1-week_girlfriend teased:

"Broda Sammy the Badman"

Earlier, Afia Schwar reacted to a post made on a website about why her mother was nowhere to be found during the 1 week observance for her late dad.

The comedian indicated that her parents had been divorced for years and asked that she be left alone.

Her response to the post read:

"Let the foolishness end. My parents divorced some 20 something years ago...leave my mother alone!!!! My mum is old n ill as well so leave her Alone. She's got no business with my dad. END THE FOOLISHNESS PLEASE."

Tracey Boakye showers Afia Schwar with dollars at dad's 1-week observation

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her wealth once again at the one-week observation of Afia Schwarzenegger's dad, Augustine Agyei.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen throwing dollar notes on Afia Schwar as she danced in the midst of some people.

Afia Schwar was put on the spot to dance her sorrows away at the solemn ceremony and was joined by many of her friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh