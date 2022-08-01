Businesswoman and singer Mimi Andani Michaels has shared a touching story about how she struggled to get pregnant for twelve years

The grateful lady aired out her struggles with childbearing and how she was finally blessed with a child

Mimi encouraged women who are facing a similar predicament to have hope as she believes with time, the issue gets resolved

Ghanaian singer and business owner, Mimi Andani Michaels, has shared a story that has touched the hearts of many. Mimi told the world about how she struggled before finally getting pregnant.

According to the lady, she had negative pregnancy tests for 12 years before she was finally blessed with a baby.

Photo: Mimi Adani Source: sammykumah

Source: Instagram

Mimi kept all her pregnancy kits and showed them as a testimony of what God had done for her. She encouraged women in her predicament to have faith as she believed they would have their breakthrough with time.

She used herself as a point of contact for women having childbearing problems and wished them. After years of tears and heartbreak Mimi is now a proud mother.

Her daughter Miracle has brought her joy, and she does not hesitate to flaunt her. The touching tale warmed the heart of Ghanaians as they reacted to the video. See Video Here

Ghanaians Thank God For Mimi's breakthrough

weyndis_pizza was encouraged by the story:

Wow i need this God ASAP

ch.ichi8571 was also touched:

Hmmm is not easy i just pray that every woman that is looking for the fruit of the womb will get it in Jesus name ❤️

botoo72 also reacted:

Amen. I went through that and I know feeling, but God came through for me

gnj_unisexsalon also wrote:

Thank You Lord and God bless you guys ❤️

Tracey Boakye: Video of Actress' Daughter Nhyira Emerges; Fans Say Girl was Missing at Mum's Wedding

In other news, a video of Tracey Boakye's daughter Akua Nhyira has popped up online after the actress' wedding and dinner party.

The video spotlights the little princess, who was largely missing at her mother's wedding, dancing with excitement.

Eagle-eyed fans observed that the two children of the actress were hardly seen in her wedding visuals after Nhyira's clip surfaced.

Source: YEN.com.gh