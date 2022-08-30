Ghanaian musician, Medikal has eulogised his daughter, Island Frimpong, in a heartwarming Instagram post

Medikal was over the moon to see Island celebrate her second birthday and said she was one of the best things that happened to him

The Instagram post got many folks gushing as they also wished Island a happy birthday and admired the love Medikal has for his child

Ghanaian musician, Medikal has eulogised his beautiful daughter in an Instagram post. Island Frimpong, Medikal's adorable child, celebrates her second birthday today, 30th August 2022.

Medikal celebrated his daughter and her big day in an enviable fashion that impressed many Ghanaian.

In an Instagram post, he shared a video of his little girl dancing and eulogised her, stating how much she means to him. He wrote:

Happy birthday my world ! I thank God and your mum so much. You changed everything and made daddy a very happy man.Thanks for being part of this wonderful journey, May God guide and protect you always, love you to the moon and back my beautiful daughter

In the video shared by Medikal, Island was in a beautiful orange dress and attempted to do a little dance as she moved her body to one of Medikal's tunes playing in the background.

Her excited dad hyped her up as she did the cute dance steps. Medikal is a proud father and openly expresses how much joy his cute empress brings her.

Fans Wish Island Well

_miss_selbyy.y said:

Awwww❤️❤️Daddy’s love happy birthday

ovely.bae.752861 wrote:

Happy birthday to you @islandfrimpong may u grow well with more blessing

iamjonatha1 was impressed:

Like fada and daughter ❤️...Enjoy ur day @islandfrimpong

