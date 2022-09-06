DJ Switch has shared a cute video of herself preparing for her first Freshman dance at her new school In the United States

The adorable young lady admired herself in a mirror while she prepared and could not get over how beautiful she looked and said God created her well

DJ Switch wore a fashionable cow boy-influenced attire for the dance and was feeling herself as she checked out her looks

Talented, young Ghanaian disk jockey, DJ Switch, has shared an adorable video on social media. In the video, she prepared for her first freshman dance at the Chaminade High School in the U.S.

DJ Switch has been living in America for a while now and recently got enrolled at the prestigious school. She was excited about her first freshman dance and could not wait to partake in the event.

Dj Switch admiring her looks Source: djswitchghana

As she got ready, she looked in a mirror and admired how pretty she looked. She thanked her mother for giving her wonderful genes and said God used a special clay to create her.

The cute little girl could not hide how happy she was and checked herself out several times. Dj Switch wore a cowboy-influenced outfit and looked all dapper in the fashionable attire. The young lady killed it at the dance as she showed her Michael Jackson moves.

Dj Switch contested on the 2017 edition of Tv3's talented kids and stole the heart of Ghanaians with her exceptional talent. She now takes her dance and djing skills to a wider audience abroad. Her time at Chaminade High School is another chapter in the amazing DJ Switch story.

Netizens Praise DJ Switch

dj_billions_africa wrote:

Go go my beautiful dj

kaakyire_36 also said:

Go girl am just waiting to see u on Americans got talent some day

Source: YEN.com.gh