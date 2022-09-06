Strongman in a video that popped up on social media was seen on the set of a music video shoot with his adorable little daughter Simona

The confident little girl rocked a 'gangster' look as she wore a gorgeous outfit and bonded with her proud dad on the set of the video

Ghanaians fell in love with Simona after seeing the video and expressed awe at her cute looks and the confidence she possesses

Ghanaian musician, Strongman seems to have passed his good genes to his cute little daughter, Simona Strong. The adorable little girl is confident and talented, just like her father.

On multiple occasions, Strongman shared videos of Simona either dancing or singing, and her talent awed many Ghanaians.

Strongman and Simona Source: zionfelixdotcom, strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

The irresistible Simona has won hearts in a new video that has surfaced. The little girl was on the set of a music video shoot with her father. Simona acted out her scene in the music video of Strongman's 'Gaoted' song effortlessly, to the amazement of netizens.

The little girl looked dapper as she rocked a ''gangster'' look. She wore a little blue suit with a white inner vest, blue and white Jordans and a pair of sunglasses which matched well with her black and red rasta hairdo.

Social media folks were in love with Simona's sassy looks and enthralling acting skills.

Ghanaians Fall In Love With Simona

anitagyeman was impressed:

Awww❤️❤️❤️ clever girl

nicelipsenyo wrote:

Akwadaa nyame

treasureakua also said:

Baby girl understood the assignment☺️

ericus661 also commented:

Awwwn so beautiful

zahra_moh305 also reacted:

Such a cutie …so refreshing to watch ❤️

mzz_click_michi wrote:

Eiii Grandma simona

