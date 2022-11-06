Shatta Wale on Saturday got social media users talking after he gifted Medikal a brand-new BMW

The dancehall musician made Medikal, his friend and close associate, happy as he tested his new vehicle

Videos of Shatta Wale's visit to Medikal and his family trended on social media, and the gift had peeps talking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian dance hall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr paid Medikal and his family a surprise visit and gave the rapper a brand-new BMW.

Shatta Wale Shows Medikal Love With Brand New Car Source: One_stop_blog, shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The kind musician made the couple happy after he unveiled his expensive gift. Medikal could not hide his joy and thanked Shatta for the incredible gesture.

A happy Medikal sat in the beautiful vehicle with his family and tested it. Medikal turned on the engine of the sleek ride and was beaming with smiles as he listened to the powerful engine of the BMW roar to life.

Shatta mentioned how much he loved Medikal and what Medikal had done for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The On God hitmaker jovially said he loved Medikal like he was his girlfriend and that if he were not married to Fella, he would have made him his girlfriend. Shatta's comments got Fella laughing hysterically.

Netizens React To Satta Wale's Gift To Medikal

knowgad said:

Small misunderstanding and He will be at radio stations claiming his car back

_s.ena_ also reacted to the video:

Lol until small problem come between them. Then you will hear “secret files”

amoanimaacharity also had doubts:

This de3 as3 i don't believe bi anaa meb)dam

nicklaus_kabutey_stan also commented:

Very soon, just very soon, he’ll start. Two people you should never befriend on this earth, Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger.

Black Sherif: Blacko Hails Shatta Wale, Says He Is A Part Of Shatta Movement In Video

In other news, Black Sherif acknowledged Shatta Wale in a video after the dance hall star popped up during a conversation.

In the video, a Nigerian man was listing names that have supported Sherif in his rise to stardom, and the SM boss was mentioned.

Black Sherif acknowledged Shatta by saying he is a Shatta Movement fan, and the video sparked discussions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh