Kyeiwaa, in a video, was engaged in a hilarious conversation with a friend who asked her to pronounce Connecticut

The famous Kumawood veteran was gorgeous in the video, and from the looks of things, she is now based in Europe

Folks laughed at Kyeiwaa's attempt to pronounce Connecticut and also pointed out how beautiful she looked after leaving Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Famous Kumawood veteran Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, became a household name in the Ghanaian movie industry after many ground-breaking performances in several Kumawood blockbusters.

Kyeiwaa Looks Beautiful After Moving Abroad Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Kyeiwaa was Rose Akua Attaa Mensah's most successful movie. In the film, she played the role of a witch named Kyeiwaa and has since been known by that name.

For a long time, Kyeiwaa has been absent from the movie scene, but from multiple videos that have popped up online, it seems the Kumawood veteran has relocated abroad.

In the latest video, Kyeiwaa looked extra beautiful as her skin glowed in the cold weather of the western world. She was disturbed by a friend who hilariously forced her to pronounce Connecticut.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kyeiwaa found the name's pronunciation very complex and struggled to mention it, making her friend laugh hysterically. Kyeiwaa found her failure at pronouncing the name funny and started laughing as well. Netizens found the video cute and admired how beautiful Kyeiwaa looked.

Folks Fawn Over Kyeiwaa

user8941950182840 said:

she is looking very beautiful. abroad is good

Great_Umabel‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ also wrote:

We missed you so much mom

carthyamoh also commented:

kyeiwaa won't kill us ooh, I missed her

georgettemensah77 also reacted:

I really love mom's pronunciation

DES also said:

Ghanaian community in Worcester we are proud to have Kyeiwaa with us✌✌✌

The Kremlin wrote:

She looks more beautiful than when she was in Ghana

Abena Achiaa Julie Juu: Star Cantata Actress Pops Up In New Video, Looks Fresher And Younger Than Her Age

In other news, Veteran actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu of Cantata fame has been spotted in a new video on social media.

The video shows Julie Juu looking good as she attended the Ghana Party In The Park in London over the weekend.

Julie Juu's video has stirred reactions online with many surprised by how good the actress still looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh