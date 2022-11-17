Lydia Forson went on an angry rant in regard to the state of the Ghanaian economy and said leaders benefit from underdevelopment

The actress made a series of tweets condemning the leadership in the country after the premiere of the Anas expose

Lydia Forson went as far back as The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and mentioned that Africans played a significant role in it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has passionately spoken up about the hardship in the country and has accused African leaders of being beneficiaries of underdevelopment.

Lydia Forson Says African Leaders Benefit From The Underdevelopment Source: lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

The actress went on a Twitter rant and voiced out her frustrations after the premiere of controversial journalist, Aremeyaw Anas' expose Galamsey Economy.

The actress reacted to the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen who was sacked after snippets of the expose were released. According to Lydia Forson, the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen was just for eye service and hinted that nothing was going to change after the expose.

The actress went as far back as the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade citing the involvement of some Africans in the enslavement of fellow Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her comments suggested that African leaders have benefitted from the suffering of their subjects since time immemorial. Many folks agreed wholeheartedly with the actress and dropped their two cents on the matter.

Lydia Forson Sparks Reactions

nanashairstyles said:

One day we will speak out,coz we are still not free until we become free from slavery

nanashairstyles reacted:

Other countries are benefiting from our resources hence Ghana can’t progress,whatever we need in Ghana,Ghanaians enjoy only 2% the rest goes to other countries that we are being sold to

minazlounge also said:

Simply put....who sold our ancestor's?...and who sold and keeps selling the resources?

queenslook_tinash also commented:

This family governance has sold us out to the white man few years to come we will realise it

Lydia Forson: 5 Outstanding Achievements of The Ghanaian Actress As She Celebrates Her Birthday

In other stories, Award-winning Ghanaian actress and producer Lydia Forson celebrated her 38th birthday on October 24, 2022.

The talented actress has made a name for herself as one of Ghana's internationally recognized movie stars.

To commemorate Lydia Forson's new year, YEN.com.gh presents five of the actress' major achievements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh