Nana Ama McBrown was one of the anxious supporters during the Ghana vs South Korea match

The pretty actress was stressed during the last 10 minutes of the fixture and could not sit down

The video had many fans laughing as they narrated similar experiences of anxiety during the tense fixture

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was at the Education City Stadium to watch the Ghana vs South Korea game.

Nana Ama McBrown Anxious And Unable To Sit During South Korea Game Source: TikTok: yaayaalinda

The tense last 10 minutes of the game had the pretty celeb prancing around in fear. McBrown could not sit on her seat.

Her antics had a few of the Qatari men at the stadium asking her questions. In the video, two Qatari men could be seen telling the actress something, but that did not reduce her anxiety.

Nana Ama kept putting her phone in different parts of her jeans and did not seem to know what to do with herself.

Ghana vs South Korea Was Anxious Encounter

The Ghana vs South Korea game had many fans at the edge of their seats as they watched the keenly contested fixture.

The first half went well for the Black Stars of Ghana as they scored two goals despite the pressure the South Koreans put on them in the early stages of the game. Kudus and Salisu scored the first two goals for Ghana.

The South Koreans brought a different energy in the second half as they put pressure on the Black Stars, scoring two goals and leaving the game in a stalemate.

Things looked gloomy for the Black Stars till Kudus scored a cracker in the 68th minute to put the Stars back in the lead. The last stages of the game were tense as South Korea mounted enormous pressure on Ghana.

The referee added an additional injury time of 10 minutes, which made the fixture even more engaging.

Ghanaians Relate With McBrown

JULIET VLOG said:

That wasn't 10 min that was literally 15years

deborah66lab1da also wrote:

deborah66lab1da ag at the Arab man as if he is the referee

AbenaGracious commented:

That 10 mins was literally like the 2nd coming of Christ

In other news, Ghana's Black Stars defeated South Korea in the second group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown was among the many Ghanaian fans in the Education City Stadium to cheer the team.

She bumped into Nigerian singer Mr Eazi at the stadium, and it was all love between the two.

