Popular Ghanaian socialite and musician, Archipalago, was excited about Argentina's win over France on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Archipalago Chills With Di Maria; Confuses Him With English Source: gettyimages, archipelago on TikTok

Source: UGC

Archi showed he was a big Argentina fan by sharing a video of him chilling football star Ángel Di María. In the video, the Ghanaian man was seated in a chair with the Argentine.

He expressed his love for the Argentine national team. In an attempt to tell Di Maria he was a fan, he said, "am Argentine fine."

His pronunciation of the English words had many folks laughing at him and teasing his Kumerica-inspired English. Archipalago noted that he met Di María some time back in Miami and took the video with him.

Argentina beat France in a dramatic World Cup final. After a heated 90 minutes and a heart-racing 30 minutes of Extra Time, the tie was settled on penalties.

The victory has been celebrated on social media by many Ghanaians who are big Messi fanatics.

Folkd React To Archipalago-Di Maria Linkup

original_razmelo commented:

Agentine fine

jujusanta235 also wrote:

He has no idea what u guys are saying

The Clarkmhan also said:

Argentine whatttt!!!!!

sudw3dw3dw3_dw3_dw3. also teased:

argentaaaain fine

onasanyaQuadri also said:

I have love both Messi and di maria since the beginning they are incredible players

Francis Owusu reacted:

He no Dey bab what you Dey talk English no be Ein mate

user438388330623 also wrote:

Broh are sure that what you are saying this guy understand??

Source: YEN.com.gh