Burna Boy was the headline act on Day 2 of the Afrochella concert which took place on 30th December 2022

The Nigerian icon thrilled Ghanaians and other patrons from the diaspora with a stellar performance

Multiple videos of Burna Boy's performance have dropped and they got folks calling him one of the greatest performers in Africa

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was the headline act on Day 2 of the Afrochella concert. The Nigerian's performance had been highly anticipated by fans after Shatta Wale shut down Day 1 of the show with his impressive display.

Source: UGC

Burna Boy did not disappoint with his performance and got many peeps calling him one of the greatest performers from Africa.

Many folks from the diaspora touched down in Ghana solely to see Burna Boy and from the videos that dropped, fans received their money's worth as they were given a memorable experience by the Nigerian.

The Last Last hitmaker, performed It's Plenty, Comma, Science and some of his biggest hit songs.

Burna Boy Performs Black Sherif's Second Sermon Remix

Burna Boy had the crowd cheering and singing loudly as he performed Black Sherif's Second Sermon Remix. The popular tune which features Burna excited the crowd massively.

Burna Performs Science

Science, is the first song on Burna Boy's Love Damini album, and it made for a befitting entrance as the Nigerian superstar announced his presence with the tune.

Fans Sing Last Last Loudly

The fans on Day 2 of the concert were feeling Burna Boy as they cheered and sang loudly while he performed Last Last.

Burna Boy's Performance Impresses Peeps

twigggggggie commented:

Chale Burna Boy is a small god

DoncobaiN47 also wrote:

Burna boy is the Greatest artist ever to come out of Africa.

Koffy_9 commented:

What a performer. I think he performed for over an hour.

