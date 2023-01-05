Nautyca has finally opened up about the events that took place at the Mimlife Concert in Tema days ago

The musician in a Facebook post addressed a misunderstanding that happened between him and Shatta Wale

He cleared the air on what happened on the night of the concert and expressed disappointment at Shatta Wale disrespecting his mother

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tema-based singer, Nautyca, has opened up about a rift that happened between him and Shatta Wale at the Mimlife Concert in Tema recently.

Nautyca with his mother. Shatta Wale on United Showbiz Photo Source: Nautyca GH, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, a disheartened Nautyca was peeved about Shatta Wale's remarks and expressed disappointment in the people of Tema and the organizers of the show. On 1st January 2022, Mimlife Records organized a show in Tema and had Nautyca and Shatta Wale on the bill.

From videos that circulated on social media, Nautyca could be seen refusing to leave the stage for Shatta Wale to perform. It took the intervention of the organisers to get him off the stage.

A pissed-off Shatta rained vulgar insults on Nautyca and his mother before performing. But according to Nautyca, he was not trying to disrespect Shatta Wale like it was widely reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said he refused to leave the stage because the organisers forced him off to give way for Shatta Wale when he (Nautyca) had not performed even up to 2 minutes. An emotional Nautyca sent a heartwarming message to his disrespected mother. He wrote:

Fast forward , I am not here to say much but here to apologize to my mother for allowing shatta wale to disrespect her. Mother the only thing I want to assure you is that, I am the landlord and you don’t need to cry over rent your entire life. I swear to you that it will be loyalty before the money . I love you sweet mother

He dropped some photos of his beautiful mother.

Peeps Advise with Nautyca

Current Baron Alley

But I dont know you Nautyca Gh it was the show I realise you were musician! Respect Shatta wale. You’re Just underground Artist !

Jay Kriz commented:

Bro there is always sabotage and I see it all the time.soon they will come apologize for what they did to you.I love your energy and the vision.May you grow from strength to strength

Girlfrend Morrison Evans Cena also said:

Nautyca Gh sorry for the offense in anyway cux mothers are heart ♥ of every kind child and they worth treating very well. Sorry on behalf of all Shatta Fans and the president himself

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Star Shuts Down Brekum Golden City Park With Stellar Performance

In another story, Shatta Wale held his Shatta Wale Live In Brekum Concert on 2nd January 2023 and it was a memorable occasion.

The dancehall star filled the park to the brim as his fans came in their numbers to show him, love.

Videos from the concert made rounds on social media and got people admiring Shatta's star power.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh