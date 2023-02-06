A new update on the Christian Atsu case from Turkey has revealed that some of his comrades have been found

Christian was on the same floor with 8 other teammates and 2 officials when the earthquake happened

It has been reported that out of the 11, 4 have been found as the search continues for Atsu and the others

Searched is intensifying for Ghanaian international Christian Atsu and his comrades who got trapped under rubble following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey.

A new update trickling in reveals that four people the Ghanaian was with on the night of the disaster have been found alive as all efforts are being made to rescue the rest.

According to renowned Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, Christian was on the same floor with nine other players and two team officials when the disaster happened.

Christian Atsu and some of his teammates in Turkey Photo credit: @christianatsu20

He further stated that out of the 11, four people including three players have been rescued as the search continues for the others to be found as well.

"I’m told Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials. 3 players and one official have been rescued. Officials of the club are at the site as search continues. Our brother will be out safe. Insha Allah. Trust ," Saddick Adams posted.

Ghanaians react to Saddick Adam's update on Christian Atsu

Below were some thoughts social media users have been sharing after hearing of the new update regarding Christian Atsu.

@JayNdlovu1 mentioned:

Jesus .we hope all the people that were in that building are all alive.

@PrekoRush stated:

This guy got clean heart n with the help of prisoners God won’t let dis happen to him.. We pray for him

@Queen_guide1 commented:

when a building collapses probability of survival increases for those who were on higher floors

See the post below:

Atsu's last tweet before Turkey earthquake pops up

In another story, the final post made by Ghanaian player Christian Atsu before the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and made him a victim is starting to receive a lot of attention.

As YEN.com.gh reported, reports are filtering in that Christian Atsu, a winger for the Ghana Black Stars, is trapped beneath tons of debris after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey on the evening of February 4, 2023.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United striker is reportedly one among the numerous victims buried beneath the debris.

