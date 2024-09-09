Reason For Ibrah One And Kennedy Agyapong's Feud Uncovered: "It Was Because Of A Girl"
- Ghanaian politician and presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong picked a fierce battle with Ibrah One in 2020
- Ibrah One has finally opened up about what triggered the fierce feud which forced Kennedy Agyapong to flare up
- Kennedy Agyapong has yet to react to Ibrah One's claims, which recently came up in an interview
Ghanaian social media sensation Ibrah One recently reflected on his feud with the former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.
In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong, who owns the Net 2 TV station, leveraged his platform to stage an attempt to expose Ibrah One, whom many have tagged as a romance scammer.
The politician ordered investigations into Ibrah One's alleged money laundering schemes.
In a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the controversial internet sensation denied being a 'fraud boy', stating that many mix his forex business and social lifestyle with scammers.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
According to Ibrah One, his feud with Kennedy Agyapong started because he stole the politician's concubine with whom he had an affair for over a month.
On air, he established that Kennedy Agyapong, whom he called a senior brother, couldn't accept the situation, which influenced his rants.
Ghanaians react to Ibrah One's statements
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ibrah One and Kennedy Agyapong's fiery feud.
@Lechiboroni said:
"Ode3fuo ade3 y3nfa nkyeky3 🤠👏🏽👏🏽"
@BineyKoby wrote:
"This guy Dey release keys o"
@tuffguy_1 noted:
"Wait. Some people here actually believe this? Ei lol"
@MensahPopo remarked:
"Sika na muwor… the rest munibi. If not person way get money no go come sit camera top talk things make e turn news"
@0nly1playa added:
"Kennedy Agyapong sef dem sn*tch ein woman herh,I now get tha reason why he used to say “you gat nerves boy”😂
Ibrah One crows about his new car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrah One had addressed concerns about his source of wealth and his tag as a scammer, especially after details about his 1.5 million limited edition Mercedes E63 popped up online.
The controversial social media sensation established that he is into forex, which allows him to fund his high-flying lifestyle.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh