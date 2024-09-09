Ghanaian politician and presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong picked a fierce battle with Ibrah One in 2020

Ibrah One has finally opened up about what triggered the fierce feud which forced Kennedy Agyapong to flare up

Kennedy Agyapong has yet to react to Ibrah One's claims, which recently came up in an interview

Ghanaian social media sensation Ibrah One recently reflected on his feud with the former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong, who owns the Net 2 TV station, leveraged his platform to stage an attempt to expose Ibrah One, whom many have tagged as a romance scammer.

The politician ordered investigations into Ibrah One's alleged money laundering schemes.

In a recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the controversial internet sensation denied being a 'fraud boy', stating that many mix his forex business and social lifestyle with scammers.

According to Ibrah One, his feud with Kennedy Agyapong started because he stole the politician's concubine with whom he had an affair for over a month.

On air, he established that Kennedy Agyapong, whom he called a senior brother, couldn't accept the situation, which influenced his rants.

Ibrah One crows about his new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrah One had addressed concerns about his source of wealth and his tag as a scammer, especially after details about his 1.5 million limited edition Mercedes E63 popped up online.

The controversial social media sensation established that he is into forex, which allows him to fund his high-flying lifestyle.

