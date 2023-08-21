Kwaku Manu, during a discussion with blogger Zionfelix, opined that the cost of living in Kumasi was as expensive as that of Accra

The actor said contrary to belief, it is not cheaper to live in Kumasi than in Accra, adding that survival depends on an individual's spending habit

Kwaku Manu said there were many places in Kumasi where land and property were even more expensive than some places in Accra

Renowned actor Kwaku Manu recently shared his thoughts on the cost of living in Kumasi during a conversation with popular blogger Zionfelix.

During the dialogue, Kwaku Manu addressed the misconception that Kumasi offers a more economical living environment than Accra. He stressed that this was far from the truth, as both cities present significant financial challenges and the ability to thrive falls on an individual's resourcefulness.

According to Manu, the escalating costs of goods and services in Kumasi closely mirror those in Accra, making it essential for residents of both cities to manage their finances prudently.

Kwaku Manu acknowledged that personal financial strategies played a crucial role in navigating the high expenses of urban life and urged folks to be proactive in adopting budget-conscious lifestyles.

The actor also disclosed that certain areas in Kumasi commanded even higher prices for land and real estate than some neighbourhoods in Accra.

Kwaku Manu's insight pleases many

harrietbasoah said:

Living in Kumasi is also stay by plan

akwasiosei5249 commented:

Kwaku is telling the truth. Princes are no joke right now just buy what you can afford

dereckgyimah wrote:

Kwaku is full of wisdom. God bless you

Lil Win compares Accra and Kumasi to other regions

In a similar story, actor Lil Win, in an old video, caused a massive stir when he claimed that Accra and Kumasi were the only relevant regions in Ghana.

The actor claimed that the other regions were mere accessories. While some agree with Lil Win, others have registered their displeasure with his comment, calling it unnecessary.

