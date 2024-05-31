Afronita Gets Emotional After Advancing To Final Of BGT: "Expect The Best From Us"
Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail are already looking forward to the final of British Got Talent, which is scheduled for June 2, 20204.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Afronita, who was speaking in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Caleb Nii Boye, vowed to give their maximum best in the finals of Britain's Got Talent.
The 20-year-old also appealed to Ghanaians to keep voting so she and Abigail could win.
"I will just say that the same support that Ghanaians have given us, they should keep that support up and just keep praying for us. Expect the best from us because God is a showboy, he going to do it," she said.
"I would urge anyone who is watching and has any relations in the UK to vote for us because winning this will be life-changing, winning this will be amazing."
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians praise the Afronita and Abigail
Netizens who thronged the video's comment section congratulated Afronita and her dance partner for advancing to the final.
even though am not Ghanaian,,i really love these 2,pray to visit Ghana one day and meet them
As we are voting and after you gain something pls remain humble as you are , don’t grow wings oo sister
noble lyndy added;
I can see Abigail smiling and laughing can she hear what afronita is saying
Afronita cries backstage
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media has gone agog after a video of Afronita was captured crying backstage went viral.
The CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy shed tears because her mother was not able to make it to the UK to watch her and Abigail make history at the talent show.
Her UK-based family was present, giving her a shoulder to cry on and encouraging her.
