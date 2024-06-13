Twene Jonas Fires Shots At Kofi Gabs In Video, Says He Talks Too Much
- Twene Jonas has fired shots at Kofi Gabs, the Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer who has been trending after claiming his passport was more valuable than PhDs from Ghana
- The social commentator insulted Kofi Gabs, stating that he talks too much and added that people with better passports were quiet
- His comments sparked reactions from Ghanaians who found his reaction ironic as he has been creating similar content before Kofi Gabs for years
US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs. Kofi Gabs has been in the limelight for his controversial claim that his passport holds more value than Ghanaian Ph. Ds.
Twene Jonas criticized Kofi Gabs for his excessive talk. He pointed out that individuals with superior passports usually maintain a low profile, expressing displeasure with Kofi Gabs’ approach.
Prophet Kofi Oduro weighs in on Dutch passport vs PhD debate, slams Mr Happiness: "What is a passport?"
The comments from Twene Jonas have ignited a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians. Many found his reaction ironic, considering that Twene Jonas himself has been creating similar content for years. His criticism of Kofi Gabs seemed to mirror his own actions, making many suggest that he was a hypocrite.
Some social media users have suggested that Twene Jonas’ comments stem from jealousy over Kofi Gabs’ rising fame. They argue that Twene Jonas is no longer as relevant as he used to be.
Twene Jonas sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
ØĐİÑ said:
eii did Jonas talk say someone talk too much?
Just make money wrote:
Someone Dey shine over ham so edey pain ham Aboa
Don styl plus said:
The thing pain this guy because he's not relevant anymore .....Mr happiness is taking over now without insult
Dutch passport is stronger than ur American passport get ur facts right
Kofi Gabs flaunts house
In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana.
He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.
The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.