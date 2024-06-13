Twene Jonas has fired shots at Kofi Gabs, the Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer who has been trending after claiming his passport was more valuable than PhDs from Ghana

The social commentator insulted Kofi Gabs, stating that he talks too much and added that people with better passports were quiet

His comments sparked reactions from Ghanaians who found his reaction ironic as he has been creating similar content before Kofi Gabs for years

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs. Kofi Gabs has been in the limelight for his controversial claim that his passport holds more value than Ghanaian Ph. Ds.

Twene Jonas and Kofi Gabs Photo Source: kofigabs, twenejonas

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas criticized Kofi Gabs for his excessive talk. He pointed out that individuals with superior passports usually maintain a low profile, expressing displeasure with Kofi Gabs’ approach.

The comments from Twene Jonas have ignited a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians. Many found his reaction ironic, considering that Twene Jonas himself has been creating similar content for years. His criticism of Kofi Gabs seemed to mirror his own actions, making many suggest that he was a hypocrite.

Some social media users have suggested that Twene Jonas’ comments stem from jealousy over Kofi Gabs’ rising fame. They argue that Twene Jonas is no longer as relevant as he used to be.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ØĐİÑ said:

eii did Jonas talk say someone talk too much?

Just make money wrote:

Someone Dey shine over ham so edey pain ham Aboa

Don styl plus said:

The thing pain this guy because he's not relevant anymore .....Mr happiness is taking over now without insult

KBrown reacted:

Dutch passport is stronger than ur American passport get ur facts right

Kofi Gabs flaunts house

In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

