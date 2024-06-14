A video of Abigail's family member setting the record straight on some issues has gone viral

The relative in a video explained that Abigail was the one offered the chance to audition at this year's Britain's Got Talent

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Social media has been in a frenzy following the recent comment made by Abigail Dromo's relative, who is reported to be the uncle of the young dancer.

This comes after he joined a TikTok live video using Abigail's official handle to clarify certain issues that are making headlines.

First, he clarified that Abigail was the one presented with the opportunity to audition at Britain's Got Talent.

Knowing Afronita's influential role, he said the family extended an invitation to her so she and Abigail could form a team.

He acknowledged that although Afronita has played a big part in Abigail's success, Afronita, in this case, has benefited immensely from the opportunity made available to her.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue.

@AkuaMoose stated:

The two parties involved were trying to be cobras but thank God that the God of AFRONITAAA and Abigail has shut them up...... what would you have gained if they went their separate ways....A and A forever ️️️

@Reinaldo-xg5mx commented:

You ppl should leave this kids alone. There is no need for u ppl to explain to us who got the deal, all wat is important is they are lovely kids. U ppl should not stop their shine

@samuelasiedu4706 added:

If you remember, during the audition, Afronita said it was Abigail's dream, so she would love to help he

@davidamarfo9381 commented:

Dear Afonita and Abigail…Please we have a 37yrs old who gave bus stop boys 30,000gh …But still for his age I believe he is more than 37yrs old

Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita has thanked Ghanaians for the support received from Ghanaians throughout the competition.

Her message highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped them to the finale.

The dancer acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, adding that the journey has been life-changing.

