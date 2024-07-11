The Global Citizen Festival, which debuted in Ghana two years ago, is geared up for its second edition

Top global icons, including SZA, Tems and Usher, performed in Ghana thanks to the concert

The show's date this year has sparked controversy and mixed reactions online

In 2022, the Global Citizen Festival held its first Ghanaian edition in Accra, bringing together top global talents, including Usher, Tems, and SZA.

This year, the event plans to host two editions in Ghana and Rwanda thanks to its new initiative, Move Afrika, a long-term effort to pioneer a first-of-its-kind international music tour across Africa.

A tentative date for the upcoming edition has popped up online, spamming up anticipation from Ghanaians.

Sarkodie at Global Citizen 2022 Photo source: Instagram/glblctznafrica

Source: Instagram

Global Citizen chooses tentative date

A representative from the Global Citizen team had an exclusive interview with Daily Guide Radio's Abena Soreno Yankyera.

After the interview, the Ghanaian journalist hinted that the festival would go live in Ghana this November, a month before the country's elections.

While fans are excited to enjoy the festival's top-notch experience, others have shared their criticisms about the show's timing.

Ghanaians react to the upcoming Global Citizen

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the upcoming Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.

@Dziedzom6 said:

So close to election innit, so people can forget the shege they showed them for 7yrs

@KobenaLutterodt wrote:

Interesting timing. Me muom dierr I'll jam and jam hard but I will not forget how this government has made my life a living hell. Nothing that will happen that day will make me change who I'm voting for on December 7th.

@LORDWEALTH_ noted:

They should do it December 10th . After elections .

@Suhdacoolestkid remarked:

Dirty format but enfa..Open your eyes coz one night no go fit determine Ghana ih future

@mistameister noted:

If you know what priming is in branding, you will know this event and its timing is a primer for Ghana’s youth before the next elections

Sarkodie, Darkovibes and King Promise to perform at the Olympics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's French Embassy confirmed the news of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely.

A representative from the embassy shed more light on the upcoming performance, which will include King Promise and Darkovibes.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh