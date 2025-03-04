A recent comment from Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy while shopping in London has stoked the flames of his feud with Shatta Wale

The comment comes after he called Shatta Wale 'Settings Man' for announcing that he had purchased a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Scores of fans took to social media to register their dissatisfaction with Stonebwoy's remarks about his rival Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy has arrived in London to begin preparations for his upcoming gig at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8.

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale as he brags about his fleet of cars. Photo source: @Stonebwoy, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

To kick off preparations for the event, the musician embarked on a luxury shopping spree after reconnecting with his jeweller Joseph Frost.

Stonebwoy bought diamond rings for three of his teammates who have been on the road since he kickstarted his Up And Runnin6 tour.

The musician live-streamed his escapade with the jeweller, with segments of the lengthy TikTok live interaction surfacing online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was heard drooling over the value of the jewellery he was about to purchase as gifts for his pals and some lucky fans in London ahead of his outing at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The Jejereje hitmaker compared the value to that of a Rolls-Royce and established that he had been living flashy way before today.

"I bought my Bentley in 2022 then after I got a G-Wagon. Proper one. Let people enjoy what they work for. If they're telling the truth or spewing lies, they're the only ones who know."

Stonebwoy's snide remarks come after his earlier comment about Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce Cullinan which turned many netizens against him.

Stonebwoy's comment about Shatta Wale triggers fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's snide remarks about Shatta Wale's addition to his fleet.

Servant Godwin Hom said:

"That's not your problem. I dey feel you first.. I bi Ewe guy but am disappointed in you...Shatta is your senior...respect him final."

Busta Rhymes wrote:

"This time Jdam no go work. The way Kevin Taylor dey expose NPP nu so noor we go expose SM(Settings Man)."

B R I G H T shared:

"But the same person pulled up Ross Royce during Telecel Ghana Award last year, and he is here hyping Bentley over RR or it was borrowed. Mmmmmm."

BismarkDeMaker remarked:

At first I dey like this guy buh now he dey behave like KG 2 boy, instead of you to promote your show settings man."

Monies_ag23 shared:

"I bought Bentley 2022 way we carry am go, my question is where Efo carry the Bentley go? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Shatta Wale drives his Rolls-Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gave some fans he encountered a luxury treat while driving his new Rolls Royce.

Shatta Wale saw the fans throwing SM salutes and hurriedly sped off, throwing an undisclosed amount of cash out of his Cullinan.

The eager fans clamoured over the many Ghanaian cedi notes the musician dropped, with everyone trying to get a substantial share.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh