Rapper Kwesi Arthur has announced his upcoming performance at this year's DMV Party in the Park in the US

The annual event is one of the biggest platforms for Ghanaian music and entertainment in the US

He will join a host of other performers from Ghana, including Gyakie and the Asakaa Boys

On March 22, Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur released his new EP, putting to bed all rumours about him quitting music.

The musician is set to headline this year's DMV Party in the Park, which has become a calendar event serving Ghanaian music fans in the US, especially in the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia areas.

The show, which is set for July 14, will be held at the 2500-capacity Bullpen live music venue in Washington, DC.

Kwesi Arthur and Gyakie. Photo source: Instagram/KwesiArthur, Instagram/Gyakie

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur joins DMV Party in the Park headliners

This year's DMV Party in the Park features a thrilling lineup of young, globally successful Ghanaian artistes.

The show announced Gyakie and Asakaa Boys as headliners with other exciting talents, including Lasmid, Kofi Mole and Mr Drew, in April.

Kwesi Arthur announced his performance on July 10 as part of the show's final wave of talents, which includes S3fa and Offei Music.

This will be the first time Kwesi Arthur will perform in the US since releasing his new album, This Is Not The Tape III.

Ghanaians react to Kwesi Arthur's upcoming performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur's upcoming stint at the third edition of DMV Party in the Park.

@coldboyyyy said:

you go usa again eiright now deir you lef ghana give we

@_niiamon wrote:

This December we for see you for more events in Ghana.

@1big_R remarked:

Man for pull from Michigan to Dc be how much

Sarkodie, Darkovibes and King Promise to perform at the Olympics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's French Embassy confirmed the news of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely.

A representative from the embassy shed more light on the upcoming performance, which will include King Promise and Darkovibes.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh