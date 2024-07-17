Former Ghana striker Rev Osei Kofi has disclosed how he was pursued by women during his playing days

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner enjoyed a legendary career with the Black Stars of Ghana

The former Ghana international won several laurels with Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Rev Osei Kofi has disclosed that his talent drew him closer to women, insisting he became a womaniser because of the game.

The 84-year-old helped Ghana win two Africa Cup of Nations in the early 60s, playing a pivotal role as the Black Stars dominated the decade.

Kofi won the Golden Boot at the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and was by far the best player in Ghana.

His performances saw him attract interest from English outfit Stoke City but declined the offer to stay at Asante Kotoko.

According to the former striker, he was the toast of fans in the Ghanaian top division and women were attracted to him.

“In those days, we were not professionals but amateurs, so, as for women, I had many at that time. It was my talent that got me the women. If I didn’t go out, they would come. I am telling you the truth,” he told Joy News, as quoted by .

Osei scored 17 goals in 34 matches for the Black Stars and won the Ghana Premier League three times, per Wikipedia.

Osei Kofi turns to Christianity

The ex-Ghana Black Stars striker also disclosed that religion helped him turn a good leaf. Kofi, a devout Christian, is now a pastor and preaches the word of God.

At 84, Kofi remains strong and lives an exemplary life.

“The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. I am a Christian, and through football, I became a pastor. So, it is the fear of God that is in me, because there were many things I was doing while playing football, but I have stopped. It’s not just Christianity, but it’s the reason I am still strong at age 84,” the Asante Kotoko legend said.

Osei Kofi opens up on Ghana's AFCON 2015 defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Osei Kofi claimed Ghana's failure to win the 2015 tournament was due to an unfulfilled promise by former President John Mahama.

The Black Stars reached the final of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea but painfully lost to neighbours Ivory Coast on penalties.

Ghana had taken a two-goal lead in the penalty shootout but miraculously missed the remaining spot-kicks to hand the Ivorians the advantage.

