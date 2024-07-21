Shatta Wale Finally Performs At University Of Ghana, Sends Snide Message To The Dean Of Students
- Musician Shatta Wale headlined at this year's Univerity of Ghana's Artiste Night concert held on July 20
- The SM boss unpacked a slew of hits from his catalogue stretching over two decades, thrilling fans who didn't mind jamming in the rain
- The musician leveraged the opportunity to address the Dean of Students who cancelled his performance a few weeks ago
On July 20, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale finally performed at the 66th edition of the University of Ghana SRC Artiste Night.
The show comes a month after the university's Dean of Students cancelled Shatta Wal's performance, which clashed with Stonebwoy's event.
The SM boss mounted the stage to deliver an electrifying performance, which has sparked a frenzy online.
Shatta Wale addresses Legon Dean of Student's show
In June, the University of Ghana's Dean of Students explained that the university had no issues with Shatta Wale. She clarified that the university cancelled the show because the organisers only sent permission for a karaoke, not a concert, with Shatta Wale as the headliner.
Despite the Dean's explanation, Shatta Wale accused her and the university of giving his rival Stonebwoy an unfair advantage.
He took a minute on stage to express his interest in meeting the Dean of Students and shared a snide remark at her.
Fans react to Shatta Wale's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's performance t the University of Ghana, Legon.
Akwasi Dickson said:
God please when is my selfie I always pray to get with Shatta wale coming through?
Otumfour Nana Asanteni wrote:
Ghanaians always support obiaaa wagyimi like this toddler in a boys body shatta
Kin Oswald noted:
It will take Efo thousand years to reach the level of Shatta wale(shatta movement) you just can't hate Shatta Wale
Abass Adama remarked:
Awuradi how was this man made and how can you hate him?
Sarkodie, King Promise and Darkovibes billed for Olympics 2024
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the French Embassy in Ghana confirmed Sarkodie's performance at this year's Olympic Games in France after the rapper's DJ broke the news prematurely.
A representative from the embassy clarified that Ghanaian stars King Promise and Darkovibes will join Sarkodie for a specially curated African Fan Zone.
