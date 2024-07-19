Shatta Wale was presented with a chain featuring 8000 diamonds as a birthday gift from Leslie from Fantasy Dome in 2023

The musician has taken to social media to share a photo of himself rocking the chain and also shaded other Ghanaian musicians

Shatta Wale’s social media post has gathered many reactions from netizens who flooded the comment section to give their take

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media after sharing a photo mocking other Ghanaian musicians.

Shatta Wale is throwing shade at other Ghanaian musicians with his diamond chain. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale shades Ghanaian musicians

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook page to share a photo of himself rocking the expensive diamond chains he received as a birthday gift in 2023, with a message to other Ghanaian musicians.

In the photo, the musician, wearing a multi-coloured short-sleeve shirt and dark sunglasses, was holding a lighter while an individual admired the chain’s beauty and authenticity.

In the photo’s caption, Shatta Wale threw subtle jabs at his critics and colleagues in the musicians by daring them to flaunt their expensive diamond chains.

He wrote:

"If like Ghana music be Betway and Sportybet paaa anka Abi Enokay..I win saaa but as usual haters go hate just show me your fav with the most expensive diamond chain"

Leslie of Fantasy Dome presented Shatta Wale with the diamond chain as a birthday gift in October 2023. The custom chain was handcrafted by Mr Koimene, the jeweller and CEO of Yeshua Jewelry.

During the presentation, Leslie disclosed that the custom piece included 8,000 diamonds and noted that its cost ranged in the six figures.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s Facebook post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users regarding Shatta Wale’s Facebook post.

Degraft Doyson commented:

"Dema favourite dey wear Dog chain"

Collins Coffeboss commented:

"One is international made and one is made in KANTA with heavy iron rod"

Står SïGn commented:

"Dem a fav can’t afford diamond chain. Ebi silver and ordinary chains dem a fav dey put for neck."

Shon Catter commented:

"Richest artiste in Ghana"

Shatta Wale announces new UG Gig

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale announced a new show on the University of Ghana campus.

On Instagram, he shared his readiness to perform at the 66th edition of the university's SRC Artiste Night.

