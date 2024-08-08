Shatta Bandle, in a video, explained why he reverted to his old look and shared details of what happened to his new teeth

The self-proclaimed billionaire recently went viral after he visited the dentist to have his teeth fixed, closing the iconic gap in the centre of his mouth

In the comments section of the video shared on Shatta Bandle's Instagram page, social media users shared their opinions

Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle went viral after a video of him speaking about his missing new teeth surfaced on social media.

Shatta Bandle speaks about his missing teeth

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself having fun in a luxurious hotel's swimming pool.

The diminutive social media personality addressed speculations about the disappearance of his new teeth. He stated that he removed his new teeth to revert to his old look, but another individual approached him to claim ownership of his new teeth.

Shatta Bandle said that he had a disagreement with the individual before he absconded with his new teeth.

He added that he had taken legal action against the individual and had a certificate to prove he was the rightful owner of his new teeth.

The self-acclaimed wealthy man courted attention on social media after unveiling his new teeth.

He underwent a dental procedure to fix the big gap in his teeth. However, the social media personality has been spotted without his new teeth on different occasions.

Below is the video of Shatta Bandle explaining what happened to his new teeth:

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's video

Shatta Bandle's video garnered reactions from social media users. Many were amused by his comments, while others mocked him for reverting to his old look. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@milla_officia commented:

"Stop playing bruh....got me laughing hard😂😂😂."

@7_11_autos commented:

"The gap for teeth be wider than tema motorway … stop playing broo 😂."

@opreciouse commented:

"They do teeth for this guy but e comot am😂."

@younkiss16 commented:

"The teeth go soon lost for inside that pool no worry."

@addyboygram commented:

"Why pesin go thief ur teeth kwanu😭😓💔."

@richiebigdeal commented:

"I don't understand 😕..You fix am,abi you borrow am.😀😀."

@jagoexboyfriend_ commented:

"You go explain tire 😂."

Shatta Bandle dents his teeth

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle reportedly had a dent in his newly fixed teeth, which surprised social media users.

The diminutive social media sensation recently went viral after getting brand new teeth, filling the trademark gap in the middle of his mouth.

In the video's comments section on Shatta Bandle's official Instagram page, netizens found the turn of events quite amusing.

