Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, spoke about their humble childhood and how their mother raised them alone

In the interview, Maame Gyamfuaa said that her mother trained them to be independent women and to not depend on men

That part of the interview had many people referring to the Henry Fitz scandal, stating Serwaa Amihere never heeded her mother's advice

The co-founder of Oh My Hairr, Maame Gyamfuaa, has spoken about the humble upbringing of her and her sister, Serwaa Amihere, a seasoned media personality.

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, is causing a stir with comments about their humble childhood.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere's sister speaks on humble beginnings

In an exclusive interview, sighted on Jessica's blog on TikTok, Maame Gyamfuaa noted that she and Serwaa Amihere did not come from a well-to-do family.

She said they grew up with a single mother who taught them everything they know now. Even though their mother struggled financially, she made sure they went to the best schools.

Sharing details of their upbringing, Gyamfuaa said her Togolese-Ghanaian mother birthed her and her sister in Suhum, but they moved to Labadi in Accra after she divorced their dad.

"So in Labadi, everyone knew that we went to the private schools. Everyone called us white people's children but we were from the ghetto," she said.

She further stated that their mother trained them to be strong and independent women and not to depend on men. She also added that their mother trained them to work for what was theirs.

Gyamfuaa added that their mother's principles guided them and made them the women she and Serwaa Amihere are now.

Below is the interview of Maame Gyamfuaa talking about her and Serwaa Amihere's upbringing.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's sister's comments

Many people related the words Maame Gyamfuaa said about how her mother raised her and Serwaa Amihere to the Henry Fitz scandal. They also noted that the seasoned broadcaster failed to live by the advice.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the statement Maame Gyamfuaa made in the interview:

Sistaselly said:

"Not to depend on Men?"

Naa sophia said:

"That means Sewaa didn’t listen to her mother "

Aquatic said:

"The biggest lie of the century"

Lovable said:

"was the "not depend on men" to convince herself? Then she failed in that sense but, she did her best"

Kaakyire NaNa Kofi Movich said:

" all be settings"

baad512 said:

"eii eii .. just stop it... not to depend on men?"

