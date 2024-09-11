Sharaf Mahama, son of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, embarked on a door-to-door campaign with actor turned politician John Dumelo, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Residents of the constituency welcomed them with open arms, with others using the opportunity to take selfies with them

Many Ghanaians applauded them for the hard work done in their campaign, while others admired how the people welcomed them

Sharaf Mahama, son of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama, joined forces with actor turned politician John Dumelo, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, for a door-to-door campaign.

Sharaf Mahama and John Dumelo's campaign

The campaign trail ahead was held in a quest to secure a good position from voters in the December 7, 2024, elections.

In the video, Sharaf and John visited the homes of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents who welcomed them with open arms.

They interacted with the residents as they noted their concerns. Others who were elated to meet them grabbed their smartphones and took selfies with them.

The audio that was used for the video was the song gospel musician Nacee composed for former president John Dramani Mahama's 2024 presidential campaign.

Reactions to Mahama and Dumelo's campaign

Below are the lovely reactions to the video sighted on famous blogger GhHyper's Instagram page:

kwesiokawa said:

"Nacee can sing herrrrr 🔥🔥😂😂"

abenaboat_ said:

"I wish he wins this time round, the joy that fills my heart when I see john hmmm he will be a good president someday"

ella_star700 said:

"I love this his son. So handsome n humble"

videlcollections said:

"I wish he changed the constituency that area will not make your dream come true ❤️"

bigg_canadian said:

"We've already won the election 🎉"

mzz_purple7 said:

"The only political party that has the country at heart 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥vote for change vote for J n J vote for development vote for 24hour economy vote for jobs #idey4u"

1gadnbaweni said:

"Nah rent day kill us for Accra here ooooh JM 😂😂"

Dumelo provides water for Okponglo residents

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo provided water to Okponglo residents after he said he received a call at around 4:30 in the morning from residents.

A truck carrying poly tanks arrived and filled the buckets, basins and gallons of the desperate residents.

Many people admired Mr Dumelo's hard work, and others pledged their vote for him after watching the video.

