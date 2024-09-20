Sika Osei has become a new mother three years after tieing the knot with her sweetheart, Mr Sele Douglas

The actress and media personality confirmed the news on social media after sharing her pregnancy moments online

Fans thronged the comments section to congratulate Sika Oseion on her new marital milestone

Ghanaian actress and producer Sika Osei has announced her new motherhood status on social media.

In an online post, she recounted her bittersweet motherhood journey, captured in a mini-documentary.

Sika Osei welcomes a new child three years into her marriage. Photo source: Instagram/SikaOsei

Source: Instagram

The actress and influencer has worked as a brand influencer for popular brands, including L'Oreal. She married Sele Douglas in 2021 in a plush ceremony, but their marital moments have mostly been kept off social media.

The actress said she prefers to have a private life and hence did not update fans about her pregnancy until she gave birth to her new daughter.

Sika Osei said she decided to share her pregnancy journey on Instagram to inspire other new mothers.

"I am hardly this open and vulnerable about my personal life, but it’s my hope that sharing this little snippet into the last 9 months will not only give many some understanding of the miracle of pregnancy & birth, which can often be so difficult, lonely yet amazing but maybe also encourage expectant mothers and anyone also praying for this blessing to keep the faith, stay strong, positive and keep going. Your blessing is on the other side ."

Ghanaians congratulate Sika Osei

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sika Osei's new marital milestone.

baaba_amoaba said:

"God is good 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽You will be one awesome Mum"

mawuli_gavor wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I overexcite for you. Blessings to your expanded family."

thebeverlynaya noted:

"Sikaaaa!!! I’m so so so happy for you! Congratulations hun! Yay! 😍😍🥹🥹"

stacyamoatenggh remarked:

"Congratulations dear. You carried her beautifully 😍😍😍😍"

Selly Galley's twins celebrate 1st birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia had organised a plush ceremony in celebration of their twins' first birthday.`

After eight years of marriage, Praye and Selly Galley had made several attempts at childbirth without success until last year when God gifted them with two beautiful kids.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh