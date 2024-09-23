A video of Ofori Amponsah's daughter celebrating her father for being responsible is trending on social media

She thanked the highlife musician for helping her achieve her dream of relocating abroad

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Ofori Amponsah for being a caring father

Oforiwaa Amponsah, the daughter of respected Ghanaian musician Ofori Amponsah, has left many in awe after she celebrated her father online.

This comes after she posted a video documenting her journey from Ghana and subsequent arrival in her host country.

Ofori Amponsah's daughter shows appreciation to her father after relocating abroad. Photo credit: @_myzamponsah0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young lady celebrated her father's decision to relocate her abroad, adding that she moved to a country she had always wanted to live in.

"I’m so blessed getting a dad who helped me achieve one of my biggest dreams. God knows my heart and I will forever let the world know I have the best dad, I love you my BIG BABY, After mummy you’re second on the list. Where are my dbees(note:daddy’s baby)," she wrote in the caption.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video below:

Peeps celebrate Ofori Amponsah

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrate Ofori Amponsah for being a responsible father.

Naa Oshedu commented:

"So you telling me my fave highlife artist is your father."

Yo_zamani reacted:

"What is bold about that steps,he had the means my dear…4."

NK added:

"God bless parents who put so much effort into raising their children. Nyame nhyira Ofori Amponsah bebree."

user3010889155024 Akosuavidal added:

"Wo s3 wo papa ankasa. Your dad is my favorite, i love him and for that reason, i love you too."

Krymi relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Krymi has also relocated to the UK.

In a video, the musician lamented over living conditions in the UK, adding that the cost of living was relatively high compared to Ghana.

Using himself as an example, he remarked that he spends eight pounds, equivalent to GH¢130, whenever he wants to eat waakye in the UK.

Krymi advised people who would like to relocate abroad to get the proper documents so they do not struggle for jobs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh