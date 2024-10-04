Shatta Wale has celebrated his recently released album SAFA, peaking at number two on Apple Music Charts Ghana

In a post on X, the dancehall icon bragged about the accomplishment, alluding that despite the backing of industry support, the project was doing well

The album fell behind one of his rivals, Kweku Smoke, whose Born In Hell album rains number one despite weeks into its release

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's latest album, SAFA, has peaked at number two on the Apple Music Charts in Ghana, marking another milestone for the project.

Shatta Wale celebrates his project ranking on Apple Music charts. Photo source: shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

The news comes after Shatta Wale took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the album's success and point out that it was achieved without the backing of major industry support.

In his post, Shatta Wale highlighted the fact that SAFA had climbed the charts without the involvement of a distribution or record label, bragging about his ability to thrive independently. His fanbase, Shatta Movement, has also celebrated the achievement, sharing his excitement on social media.

While SAFA held the second spot, it was behind rival Kweku Smoke's Born in Hell album, which continued to reign at number one after several weeks. Despite this, Shatta Wale was happy about his album's performance.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jnrfrenkie19 said:

"Kweku smoke sef Wey no get the fans u get sef enter number 1 as he dropped his album, make we think tsww"

Mr_Man_O commented:

Kweku smoke 💨 said:

"@kwekusmoke_leading and being at no. 1 and 4 position should tell you something"

BrightDelali4 commented:

"Second to an underground Rapper and you think you are the ONE ? 😂😂😂😂😂 joke"

Kevlar__Gh wrote:

"You 2nd to Kwaku smoke…the guy you said you will end his career 😂😂 you no shy sef?"

Shatta Wale speaks on Mahama

Shatta Wale caused a stir again after some comments he passed about former president John Mahama.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician said John Dramani Mahama was not given the chance to implement his policies during his tenure

The musician claimed that he profited greatly during the former president's term in office compared to the current government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh