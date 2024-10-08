Patapaa: Ghanaian Musician Recounts His Stint In The US While On Break From Music
- It has been nearly six months since Ghanaian viral sensation Patapaa released new music
- The viral star from Agona Swedru says he has not only been away from music but also out of the country
- He recently delved into his hiatus and explained the backstory behind his decision
Ghanaian musician Patapaa has explained why he has been off the music scene for nearly a year.
The musician's last release was John 10:30, featuring Bigbrain, a gospel song released six months ago that attracted UK-based gospel singer Sonnie Badu.
On Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime, Patapaa spoke about his music hiatus and how life has been away from music.
Speaking to Nana Ama McBrown, Patapaa established that he had been in and out of the country.
The One Corner hitmaker talked about his performances in Belgium and his decision to cool in the US.
Nana Ama McBrown charged the musician to perform some of the hottest hits from his catalogue.
It's unclear the backstory behind his decision. The musician has suffered several PR woes due to issues with his former German wife, Malia.
Patapaa excites fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding Patapaa's latest appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's show.
jeffrey_arhin said:
"Kyeres3 na u dey shy or what? Eeii Peezy"
bigramygh wrote:
"So why he no take artist of the year that time cos the song was everywhere eiiii 😂🔥"
godfredacquah109 noted:
"Has someone noticed that patapaa has become fresh…so elegant nowadays"
triggerpee remarked:
"Where exactly do celebrities buy their combat 😂"
scorpion_5366 added:
"People are underestimating this guy :: This is the only guy who has shaken the foundation of this Country, Ghana 🇬🇭 with his One corner hit song 🎵 :: The song took over Ghana and the world. Patapaaa is a great performer and very energetic. I really admire him 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🇬🇭🇬🇭"
Patapaa flies to Lagos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa had embarked on a media tour in Lagos, Nigeria.
The One Corner hitmaker was spotted at the Lagos-based Rhythm FM ahead of the recent changes to his management.
He shared a hilarious video en route to Lagos in which he ordered Fufu on his flight after he was offered snacks.
