Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has earned a cosign from his UK-based colleague Wretch 32.

The rappers weighed in on a heated social media debate as fans rate some of the most critically acclaimed freestyles of all time.

Many fans have tagged Wretch 32's stint with Charlie Sloth's Fire In The Booth to be the best submission in the show's history.

The show has seen entries from top drill rappers, including Kano, Devlin, etc. Wretch 32's Fire In The Booth performance emerged as the most-viewed episode with nearly 30 million views.

An X user tabled M.anifest's delivery on Tim Westwood, comparing it with Wretch 32. His post has garnered significant traction as fans share their two cents on the trending topic.

The debate caught the attention of Wretch 32 who acknowledged Manifest's talent and his relationship with him.

M.anifest and Wretch 32 thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to M.anifest and Wrtech 32's conversation.

@LilQweci said:

"Bongo don't compare what Wretch 32 did to anything even Sloth said it's the best rap FITB has ever seen gyae gyimie no"

@ChrisbeatzUg wrote:

"USA and UK got plenty artist wey dey sound like this. in order to break through demma market, one has to be different."

@mostoriginal_7 noted:

"Sarkodie has taken the name, people mention him everyday as the best rapper in Africa, but i genuinely for manifest."

@niicommey01 remarked:

"Wretch32 is a preacher. So is M.anifest. I like them both. They're both legendary"

@ayaatulaiUmain added:

"Never ever in your dreams, past, present or your next life disrespect like that 🤝. All rappers combined in Ghana can even say a “hi” to him"

M.anifest brags about No Shortcut to Heaven

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that M.anifest had highlighted the continuing impact of his 2013 hit song No Shortcut To Heaven.

The rapper expressed that the song has aged well over time, comparing it to fine wine, a sentiment that resonated with many fans.

