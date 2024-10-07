Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali have reportedly welcomed their first child, a daughter, as a couple

The dancehall artiste, in a viral video, gifted Maali a Range Rover Velar as a surprise gift at home

The video of Shatta Wale gifting Maali the luxury vehicle has triggered many reactions by netizens

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale made the headlines after a video of him gifting his girlfriend Maali a brand-new car surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale and Maali reportedly welcomed their first child - a daughter. The dancehall musician and his partner went public as a couple in 2023 after being spotted in various social media videos.

The SM Boss flew Maali to the UK for an explosive birthday date, where he showered her with expensive gifts, including new iPhones and a luxurious Rolex watch.

Earlier in 2024, news broke out that the couple were reportedly expecting their first child together after a video of a heavily pregnant Maali trailing the musician as he skated at his large compound popped up online.

Shatta Wale gifts Maali a new car

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted gifting Maali a brand new car to celebrate their new bundle of joy.

The video showed the dancehall musician exiting his newly purchased Lamborghini Urus and handing Maali a Range Rover Velar. She beamed with excitement as she received her new gift.

Shatta Wale later serenaded his girlfriend with music as she recorded them having fun together.

Watch the videos below:

Shatta Wale and Maali stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Queenraquel commented:

"But maali fine ooo."

Osei Bismark commented:

"Congratulations about wat 🤣🤣🤣."

user8199452316873 commented:

"Wow congrats."

Akosombo TV commented:

"This lady has been a blessing to Shatta - peace of mind."

Akosuah commented:

"One thing I love about this lady is she is not a social media type 🥺🥰🥰."

Janet Asanah commented:

"Congratulations for the birth of their baby."

Shatta Wale begs John Mahama for forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was spotted kneeling before former president John Mahama and pleading for forgiveness over a past issue.

The video showed the dancehall musician holding the National Democratic Congress flagbearer's hand while expressing gratitude for playing a role in his life.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

