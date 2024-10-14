Stonebwoy, in a video, announced that he will appear at Emmanuel Adebayor's jubilee celebration in Togo

The ex-Togolese footballer will hold the event to celebrate his 25th anniversary from October 25 to October 27

Stonebwoy's announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among many fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy will perform at Togolese football legend Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor's jubilee celebration from October 25 to October 27.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is set to perform at Emmanuel Adebayor's silver jubilee celebration in Togo. Photo source: @stonebwoy @e_adebayor

Source: Instagram

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid striker will hold the event at his residence in Lome, Togo, to celebrate his 25th anniversary as a high-profile football personality.

Many of Adebayors's colleagues and ex-footballers, like Ghana's Asamoah Gyan and Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha, will be in attendance to show their support for the big event.

Stonebwoy to perform at Adebayor's jubilee celebration

Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor took to his TikTok page to share a video of Stonebwoy announcing his appearance at the silver jubilee celebration.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, which will allow him to perform in front of the ex-footballer and many of his Togolese fans.

BHIM boss Stonebwoy urged the fans to troop to the venue in big numbers to witness his performance and support Adebayor as he celebrates his special milestone.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's announcement excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from fans on social media in reaction to Stonebwoy's upcoming performance at Emmanuel Adebayor's silver jubilee celebration event below:

Prince G commented:

"Togo loves you Legend."

Gideon commented:

"He's the world Sunshine. You can't touch him, but you feel his presence wherever he goes, and he's one of the African dancehall kings. BHIM 🔥🔥."

kwamey commented:

"Godfather BHim to the world."

1 per cent commented:

"The only goat in my country SEA💯🔥✌️."

Elvis Metis Darel commented:

"Street from Ghana respect my bigger."

brainsgee commented:

"Eiii why Stonebwoy always 🔥🔥🔥."

One Game commented:

"Thanks Big bro yooo my man Doble Bhim Nation 💥."

Shatta Wale to perform at Adebayor's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was set to perform at Emmanuel Adebayor's retirement concert in June.

In a video on Tiktok, Adebayor announced that the dancehall musician was one of the artistes performing at his event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh