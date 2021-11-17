Journalist Albert, the young man who 'clashed' Nana Aba Anamoah at GHOne TV, has asked those defending him to stop.

Albert, who is also known as Bongo Ideas got humiliated by Nana Aba and other colleagues when he attended an audition.

The young man had gone to GHOne TV to audition in The Next TV Star series which had Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo as judges.

Journalist Albert has asked his defenders to stop hailing him Photo source: @thenanaaba, @kevintaylor, @bongoideas

Source: Instagram

Clash with Nana Aba

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the blogger was asked to present a political show.

Before he could start, Nana Aba singled out a tweet reportedly taken from the young man's Twitter handle and read it for all to hear.

The tweet was about Serwaa Amihere which had the young man claiming he knew what she was up to in the country.

In his defence, the young man said his life on social media was not the same as his real life and that it was only an 'agenda' he was setting.

But his explanation did not suffice and he was booted out of the auditions.

Sacking from job

Following the clash with Nana Aba, Journalist Albert's troubles worsened as he lost his job.

Albert's boss announced the termination of his employment as a blogger in a post on social media.

Kevin Taylor, others defend him

After the news of his humiliation and subsequent sacking went viral, many people took to social media to defend Albert.

For many of the defenders, it was wrong for Nana Aba and her colleagues to have ganged up to humiliate him.

Kevin Taylor was one of the defenders who blasted Nana Aba and Albert's former boss and even offered the young man a job.

Albert burst bubbles

But in his most recent tweet, Albert has told his defenders to stop because he feels responsible for whatever happened to him at the audition.

For him, it was unnecessary for anybody when what he had been doing on Twitter had only been making people feel worthless.

Former boss reacts to Taylor's job offer

Journalist Albert's former boss, Chris Handler, has reacted to Kevin Taylor's job offer to the blogger.

According to Handler, he does not care about how much Taylor intends to give Albert because it is his business.

Source: Yen.com.gh