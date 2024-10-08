Fashion icon and designer, Osebo the Zaraman, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and was given a grand welcome

Sharing details of his long hiatus and trip, he said that it was for relaxation and to purchase items for his clothing store

Many people were glad to see him as they expressed their excitement in the comments, while others talked about the grand welcome

Ghanaian fashion icon and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman was given a rousing welcome at Kotoka International (KIA) upon arriving in the country from Italy.

Osebo arrives in Ghana

The controversial fashion icon landed in the country on the evening of October 7, 2024, and his team, wearing branded Osebo shirts, was there to welcome him.

The military was there to provide security for Osebo and his entourage and the press was there to cover the grand welcome.

Speaking to the press in a video, Osebo trashed the rumours about him being in trouble with the Italian authorities. He noted that the purpose of his trip was to relax and return with a lot of energy.

The Ford F150 owner noted that he went on a business trip as part of his vacation. The fashion entrepreneur said that he returned with quality shoes and clothing accessories.

Osebo arrives at KIA.

Osebo speaking to the press.

Reactions to the videos of Osebo's grand welcome

Many people in the comment section welcomed him, while others talked about their excitement at seeing him after a long hiatus.

Others also wondered what the celebration was for, as they asked whether he faced certain challenges in Italy that were worth celebrating upon his arrival.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

4evasandy_shero said:

"He looks younger now 😍😍😍😍My G the Don papa Richie"

abena__bonsu said:

"Was he imprisoned? Why the celebration?"

sabato_felix said:

"Haha celebrity fashion sales man.... Eiiii kuro waiiii😂"

8365ama said:

"I really like him because he likes helping the poor😍God bless you🙌🙌 welcome home"

thekojolawson_ said:

"They should have added the borborbor squad too"

god.isblack09 said:

"Welcome back ❤️"

Photos of Osebo's arrival at KIA.

International platform celebrates Osebo

YEN.com.gh reported that Africa Facts Zone hailed Osebo the Zaraman as Ghana's fashionista, attracting controversial reactions from persons from other countries.

In the photos shared by the international platform on X, Osebo was boldly rocking skirts with a shirt, and his peculiar fashion sense got netizens teasing Ghanaians.

The fashion icon became popular in Ghana because of his peculiar fashion choice

