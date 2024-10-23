King Paluta's latest track For The Poppin has received several negative reviews from fans

Entertainment pundit Tilly Nipaa has added her voice to the debate about the trending new single

She has sent a strong message to King Paluta's critics in a video that has gone viral

Ghana's new hip-life poster boy, who earned three TGMA Awards this year, has released his new single 'For The Poppin'

The song has garnered significant traction on social media as several fans share their disappointment about King Paluta's latest serve.

Tilly Akua Nipaa defends King Paluta

In a recent episode of Peace FM's Entertainment Review show, Ghanaian media personality and entertainment analyst Tilly Akua Nipaa swam against the tide to defend King Paluta.

She described King Paluta's "For the Popping" as a chilling song, comparing it to Rema's high-striding Ozeba.

Tilly established that Rema's Ozeba, released in July as part of the Nigerian pop star's Heis album, had garnered over 23 million streams and became one of the biggest songs from Nigeria this year.

She argued that King Paluta's "For The Popping" possesses a similar growth potential.

Fans react to Tilly's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tillay Akua Nipa's remarks about King Paluta.

@roland2026 said:

"The girls holding the champagne 🍾 with fireworks 💥 init is called Azul that’s when the big boys at the moment are about to spend beyond normal"

@DQudjoe wrote:

"Oh Tilly, you keep on making me like you each and everyday. You are simply superb 🤞🏾👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍👍"

@ankrah001 noted:

This song really pops 🔥😍🔥🔥🔥

@MarkDarlington_ remarked:

"The song dey pop waa!🤣"

@Comanda_x added:

"EXACTLYY!!!!!!!!!!! That’s what I said from day one people need to leave Paluta alone for the popping is a banger!!!"

King Paluta's song make streaming strides

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta's song Makoma, which was named the most streamed song in Africa by Boomplay between July 5 and July 11, had scored a new milestone.

It edged the towering Ogechi remix, whose success was fuelled by Davido's wedding and Black Sherif's Kilos Milos.

