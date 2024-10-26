Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about listening to rapper Sarkdoie's new song Jailer, featuring Nigerian singer Victory

On his X account, the dancehall musician noted that he liked the song and that the flow was unbeatable

His message on X caused a stir on social media despite the two musicians having a heated feud in the past

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has endorsed rapper Sarkodie's song Jailer, which was released on October 25, 2024. The song features Nigerian singer Victony.

Shatta Wale endorses Sarkodie's Jailer featuring Nigerian singer Victony. IMage Credit: @shattawalegh and @sarkodie

Shatta Wale endorses Sarkodie's Jailer

Amid Sarkodie's song, Jailer topping the trends on X, Shatta Wale got many people talking more about the song when he added his voice to ongoing talks centred on the music.

Taking to his X account, the dancehall musician noted that he had listened to Sarkodie's Jailer and loved it.

"Wow I like @sarkodie new song “#JAILER” 🔥🔥"

Shatta Wale shared his honest review of the song, saying he loved the flow and hinting that it was unbeatable.

"The flow be tight 🚀🚀👍"

Shatta Wale reacts to Sarkodie's Jailer.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's words about Jailer song

Shatta Wale's post on X got many people wondering whether he and Sarkodie were back on good terms or whether it was for clout chasing.

Others also applauded him for endorsing his rival's newly released song on social media despite their differences and past heated feud.

The diverse opinions of social media users regarding the dancehall musician's post are below:

@Adomako_Joe said:

"I saw what you did there, you want to cook"

@_DrLomo said:

"You this guy 😂🔥🔥"

@jnyanful said:

"King of the street Shatta, we need another banger togeda with Sarkodie. We miss you two sharing the same stage big bro"

@bandanadisciple said:

"What Sarkodie fans deh do you 24/7 here but u still showed love Herh🥹❤️❤️Bless me like Shatta oh Mawu🙏"

@rightwingedmann said:

"Grandpa finally coming back to his senses that’s why it’s kind of raining tonight..😭😭😭💔💔"

@GaruSarkCess said:

"😳😳😳 by the way enjoy good music and learn more good music and quality videos from Sarkodie❤️❤️❤️"

@bandanadisciple said:

"You are unpredictable chale. Been following you since dancehall King and I’m still learning❤️🙏"

Jailer music video.

