Ghanaians continue to fantasise over Berla Mundi's new beautiful look after her pregnancy rumours surfaced on social media

This comes after her latest video as she sought to engage her online community about long-distance relationships

While some fans contributed to the discussion tabled by Berla, others weighed in on the media personality beauty

It is rumoured that Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has conceived a year after her highly closeted marriage to businessman David Tabi.

Berla Mundi's New Look Amid Her Pregnancy Rumours Intrigues Ghanaians: "Motherhood Is Not Easy"

The rumours broke after she attended an event with her husband. The beautiful media personality's calculated poses gave room for suspicions.

While her pregnancy is unconfirmed, Ghanaians who adore the high-striding media star's journey continue to fish for new symptoms of her pregnancy, hoping that she'll announce the marital milestone.

Berla Mundi shares her long-distance relationship story

Berla Mundi recently weighed in on a trending debate about long-distance relationships by sharing her personal experience.

According to the TV show host, her long-distance boyfriend used to cheat on her with other romantic partners. She found out as she went through her boyfriend's messages on Facebook.

Despite the boyfriend's commitment issues, Berla Mundi praised the boyfirend for his caring personality.

I promised myself I wasnt going to get into a long distance relationship until I met bae. It wasnt that rosyz there were difficulties here and there. But at the same time he'll always make time for me and spend time with me on Facetime all the time. On Val's Day she'll never let me nash.

While Berla Mundi recounted her long-distance experience, some fans couldnt help but notice her bloated facial features giving some grounds to the ongoing pregnancy rumours.

A bloated face during pregnancy is usually due to fluid retention, or edema, which is a normal part of pregnancy.

Berla Mundi's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they contributed to Berla Mundi's long-distance relationship debate and complimented her new looks.

Nockafriq_vogue_smock_fugu:

| personally love long-distance relationships. I was in one for two years before marriage and even four years after. It works well when both partners truly value and respect each other. Frequent video calls and meaninaful communication made a huge difference for us. One thing I enjoyed was not having to worry about cooking or meal prep 😂

Shequeen_mendoza said:

Long distance relationship is the real ish, so much space and time for yourselves and you can to connect more by frequent talks on phone which makes you miss them and crave 😍😂.

Tee's jewelleries:

I love long distance relationship tho .. you will have time for yourselves make makes you miss each other more.

Verima Orji shared:

Your glow is beautiful

Itz_biscuit_4eva noted:

Pregnancy looks good on you.

