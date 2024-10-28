BET award nominee Kwesi Arthur's beautiful wife celebrated her birthday on Monday, October 28, 2024

The rapper shared photos of his wife from their vacations around the world and a love message

Fans and admirers of Kwesi Arthur and his wife took to social media to share their birthday messages

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur's wife celebrated her birthday on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Grind Day hitmaker confirmed in an interview in 2024 that he had secretly tied the knot to his girlfriend, whose identity is still unknown.

The rapper and his wife have kept a low profile on social media since they began their romantic relationship, making a few appearances together at public events outside Ghana.

The couple were recently spotted vacationing in Italy after Kwesi Arthur's performance at his big music concert in Brescia on October 19, 2024.

Kwesi Arthur celebrates his wife's birthday

Kwesi Arthur took to his Instagram stories to share beautiful photos of his partner from their exotic trips around the world and a lovely message to celebrate her birthday.

The photos showed the 2018 BET Awards Viewers Choice Best International Act nominee's wife staring at him while they enjoyed the beautiful scenery from their hotel room's balcony during their vacation in Lake Como in Northern Italy's Lombardy region.

In other photos, Kwesi Arthur and his wife posed and took selfies in their restroom before a private date night.

In the caption of the photo posts, the rapper thanked his partner for being her authentic self and expressed his undying love for her.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, intelligent woman and my favorite person in the world. Thank you for being who you are. I love you dearly and I love doing life with you 4 lifer😘”

Check out the social media post below:

Fans celebrate Kwesi Arthur's wife's birthday

Fans and admirers of Kwesi Arthur and his wife quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@NexotinGhana commented:

"Wow 👏. Happy birthday to her even though I don't know anything about her."

@DavidOdoi commented:

"Happy Birthday."

@gossips24tv commented:

"Happy birthday to Kwesi Arthur’s lovely wife."

@fiifi_assiduous commented:

"Happy Birthday to her. Idolo dey win everywhere 🤍🤍."

@parkerquansah89 commented:

"Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing😊. Happy birthday to her."

Kwesi Arthur eats Gari soakings on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur ate Gari soakings on stage during his performance at the 2024 Tidal Rave event at the La Palm Royal Beach on October 12, 2024.

The rapper walked to the stage's centre with the gari soaking bowl, which he stirred.

