Agya Koo has narrated how he convinced colleague actor Akrobeto to leave overseas for Ghana to join the Kumawood movie scene

The actor said he went to Holland for a show and invited Akrobeto, who was in Belgium, to come join him, and he was impressed with the actor's performance

He said he told the actor that showbiz was what he was meant for and convinced him to leave behind the regular 9-5 jobs and return to Ghana

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, in an interview, disclosed how he convinced fellow actor Akrobeto to leave his job in Europe and join the Kumawood movie industry, a move that transformed his career.

Agya Koo explained that during a show in Holland, he invited Akrobeto, who was living in Belgium at the time, to join him. Impressed by Akrobeto's performance on stage, Agya Koo felt that his friend had a natural talent for entertainment and was wasting his potential in a regular nine-to-five job.

Agya Koo said that after the show, he encouraged to consider a future in acting back home in Ghana. He assured Akrobeto that his true calling was in show business, not the regular work he was doing overseas. According to the actor, Akrobeto took his words to heart and decided to leave Belgium to return to Ghana and pursue a career in the film industry.

According to Agya Koo, the first movie they worked on became an instant hit, and Akrobeto's popularity grew from there.

Agya Koo's impact receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Frederick Ameyaw said:

"The best kumawood movie I have watched is what agya is talking about."

christdking89 reacted:

"this is why Agya Koo is the greatest. because he always acknowledge people around him as brothers but these same people will Tell you he's wicked."

Mr Beautiful blames Agya Koo for Kumawood's downfall

While Agya Koo has helped some colleague actors, others believe he did more harm than good.

YEN.com.gh reported that, Mr Beautiful a colleague actor of Agya Koo blamed him for the ills in Kumawood.

He said Agya Koo had a monopoly over the industry and called shots to the detriment of some actors and producers.

