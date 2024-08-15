Akrobeto, in a video, was not pleased when a fan he met at a shop tried to take a photo with him, expressing his displeasure

Bystanders narrated how the event transpired, claiming the actor had insulted the young man after he tried to get a snap

The young man, who was involved in the drama with Akrobeto, looked distraught as his friends made a mockery of him

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Akrobeto was seen in a video expressing displeasure when a fan tried to take a photo with him at a photo store.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by one of the bystanders, showed Akrobeto visibly upset after the young fan approached him for the picture.

Bystanders at the scene narrated how the event unfolded. According to them, the actor insulted the young man after he attempted to take the snapshot. The fan, looking distraught, was teased by his friends, who found humour in the situation.

This incident is not the first time Akrobeto has shown reluctance to take photos with fans. He has stated several times in interviews that he does not take pictures with fans and follows this rule strictly. The actor explained that a past experience led him to adopt this policy.

In an old interview, Akrobeto shared that a young man once took a photo with him and used it to scam others, falsely claiming the actor was his uncle. This incident, according to Akrobeto, caused him significant trouble, leading him to avoid taking photos with fans altogether.

Akrobeto drama with fan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Afia Serwaah Ritt said:

"Hmm, we saw him at the mall, and we asked him if we could take pictures with him. And he said no it’s not allowed cause people to pay money before they see hm"

Justice Grace wrote:

"he exhibit same at my brother's office wen someone tried to take him a pic...I just don't like how he was speaking"

delsyina commented:

"He has explained why he doesn’t take pictures with fans"

Akrobeto speaks on nose reduction surgery

Akrobeto is not always so strict. He showed his lighter side in an earlier story YEN.com.gh published, when he expressed love for his 'big nose', disclosing that he was not open to undergoing reduction surgery to make it pointed.

He made the statement after a celebrity also mentioned that she was not open to body-altering surgery in an interview that went viral. Many Ghanaians on social media were happy and encouraged Akrobeto to stick to his decision.

