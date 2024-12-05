Shatta Wale, in an interview, bragged about the numerous expensive cars he purchased after becoming wealthy

The dancehall musician also explained why he bought a Mercedes Benz during his past beef with rapper Sarkodie

Shatta Wale added that he did not want his colleagues to beef with him when they were not on the same level as him

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale revisited his past issues with rapper Sarkodie as he bragged about the numerous fleets of expensive cars he had acquired since becoming wealthy.

Shatta Wale speaks about his expensive cars

In an interview with Kumasi-based media personality Hammer Nti on his Hammer Time podcast, Shatta Wale shared that he was fond of Range Rover vehicles and, at one point, owned about five of them in addition to other expensive and luxurious cars.

The dancehall musician said he spent a lot of money on his cars, including a Mercedes Benz S-Class, which he acquired for $150,000.

He said:

“I really like Range Rover cars. I have bought a lot of Range Rover cars. It got to a time when I had about five Range Rovers with extra cars. All those extra cars cost $65K, $75K and $80k. The S-Class I am using is worth $150K.”

Shatta Wale revisits beef with Sarkodie

Shatta Wale shared that he bought a Mercedes Benz E-class for his 34th birthday in 2018 to pressure rapper Sarkodie into buying one for himself after he dissed him on his hit song, Advice.

The SM boss noted that he did not need Sarkodie's advice and that the BET award winner should have focused on purchasing properties instead.

Shatta Wale denied claims that he was angered by the rapper's diss song, stating that fans and industry players enjoyed seeing them beef with each other.

He added that he did not want his colleagues to beef with him, especially when they were not on the same level as him, and that their mindset conditioned them to see him as a braggart.

Shatta Wale purchases new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale made a significant acquisition of an expensive 5-seater Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The dancehall musician mentioned purchasing the car after acquiring a Cadillac Escalade for his 40th birthday.

Shatta Wale's latest car, which costs between $340,000 and over $450,000, is reportedly being shipped to Ghana from the US.

