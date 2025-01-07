Nigerian multi-millionaire businessman and his wife Regina Daniels attended the Presidential Inauguration of John Dramani Mahama

In a video shared by Ghanaian vlogger GH Hyper, the wealthy man and his beautiful wife were dressed in rich traditional outfits

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see the famous couple at the ceremony, expressing their admiration for them

Nigerian businessman and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, attended John Dramani Mahama's presidential inauguration in Accra on January 7, 2025.

The ceremony, held at the Black Star Square, marked Mahama’s return to the presidency after replacing Nana Akufo-Addo, who stepped down after serving two terms.

In a video shared by Ghanaian vlogger GH Hyper, the couple walked side by side, both dressed in traditional outfits.

Regina Daniels, who was already famous for her acting career and modelling work, married the businessman in April 2019, bringing her more popularity.

The marriage, which drew criticism due to their 38-year age difference, has since been at the centre of media attention. Despite the controversy, the couple has remained strong and become one of Africa's most famous couples.

Many Ghanaians commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the couple’s appearance at the event. Some were surprised to see them in Ghana although other famous Nigerians were also spotted at the ceremony.

Mahama's inauguration is a significant event in Ghana's political landscape. He has expressed his intention to focus on economic recovery, social development, and national unity during his time in office.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko draw attention

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after footage of Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels surfaced.

kanchogmildred2019 said:

"We love Gina @regina.daniels you are welcome to our beloved Ghana."

jxtcalme_kwadwo wrote:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 and Ghana 🇬🇭 be one. The only problem we have is jollof rice.😂"

elynam_sneez commented:

"@thosecalledcelebss nebu your people are here to support your president🔥"

abenaboampongmaa commented:

"This is beautiful to watch.😍"

arnoldthegreatest reacted:

"Regina Daniels has really won in life.🤔"

abynpezz said;

"Why is the woman assuming the wives position?"

rita76 said:

"Gh hyper u dey update ni 🔥🔥🔥 we are watching from nigeria 🇳🇬."

robcopappiah commented:

"All of the sudden the NPP people have disappeared from the social platforms."

Sammy Gyamfi causes a stir at inauguration

Sammy Gyamfi, the National communicator of the NDC, was also at the centre of attention as he made his way to the ceremony alongside his wife due to an interesting occurrence.

YEN.com.gh reported that while the young man made his way with his lady, he softened his grip on her hand and left her behind as he walked ahead, a sight that did not please Ghanaians.

Social media users did not take it easy on Sammy Gyamfi and blasted him for the move, calling it unromantic and pleading with him to do better as the NDC prepares to lead Ghana again.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

