Ohenba Jude recently honoured an invitation to a restaurant and was influenced to use a cutlery set

His moments, which many deem as the first time seeing him use a fork and knife, have garnered significant traction online

Scores of the 23-year-old's fans gathered in his comments box to review his attempt

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude recently proved scores of fans who perceive him as unrefined wrong.

Oheneba Jude, known for his compelling foodie experiences, was invited to a restaurant in Accra to eat.

He was served an assortment of fries, vegetables, spring rolls and drinks. The content creator, who often uses his hands or spoon, utilised a cutlery set for the meal.

For many of his fans, that was their first time seeing Jude eating with cutlery. It was obvious the content creator was new to the fork and knife culture.

The viral sensation, who has been cosigned by top stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, ignored several basic table etiquette rules.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Jude was seen sipping his drink with both fork and knife in hand.

Jude also did not start the video with his catchphrase 'Abusua 3ntwam' and humming in between bites.

This gave fans the impression that their favourite foodie was not in the usual mood he portrays when filming from his room.

That notwithstanding, the content creator continued to enjoy his meal heartily. It was a heartwarming moment when his Obroni friend moved to him to exchange pleasantries. Jude introduced the man in English, which he rarely speaks.

Oheneba Jude's cutlery moment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Oheneba Jude eating with cutlery.

khi_do said:

"Ahh na hu forced Jude to use fork n knife …… he don change language and didn’t use his signature sound 😂😂😂😅😅😅😅😅🔥🔥🔥🔥…….'

KWAME_DESPITE 🦅 quizzed:

"Why are these guys stressing Abusua with fork 🍽️and knife 🍴 😂😂?"

Vapour remarked:

"You people are disturbing this guy with these. He wants banku oooooo."

Akosuagold18 commented:

"Eeeiii Jude ur drink myt fall o eeeii , did I see him using the folk and knife to make noise."

Obrempong 1 wrote:

"Bro tell them the truth shared: folk and knife no be your lie my dear use your natural spoon."

Stargurl Denora noted:

"He has a lot to eat but the cutlery won’t allow him🤣."

Rita Apenteng reacted:

"🤣🤣🤣agyeeeeeeee eyeasem oooo😁that's my boy. enjoy your special day waii Oheheba Jude haaaahaaha. I can't laugh ooo eiiiiiiiiiiiiii Eeiiiiiiiiii asembenni 😂."

thebosslady1130 added:

"I'm coming for my share Jude 😂😂😂😂 because you can’t finish all this by yourself."

Oheneba Jude meets Stonebwoy's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had reconnected with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, who promised to fix his teeth.

This comes after his appeal to the health professional for a dental makeover indicating he was tired of being ridiculed.

The TikToker expressed excitement and giggled as he admired his new look while staring at his fixed teeth in a small mirror.

