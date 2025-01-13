Apostle John Prah, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show on YouTube, detailed how he combined apostleship and acting

The popular actor and pastor said he often rejected roles that did not tally with his work of Chris,t which explained why he often was a pastor in most of his Kumawood films

Apostle John Prah mentioned that he had help from movie directors who understood his mindset and often gave him roles that did not compromise his Christian life

Popular Kumawood actor and pastor Apostle John Prah has opened up about how he combines his Christian ministry with acting.

Speaking on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku show on YouTube, he shared details about his career choices and the challenges of balancing faith and film.

The actor explained that he often turned down roles that conflicted with his Christian beliefs. This is why he was frequently cast as a pastor or evangelist in Kumawood films. He credited movie directors for understanding his principles and offering him roles that aligned with his values.

When asked about handling sexual scenes, Apostle Prah said actresses understood his position as a preacher and adjusted scenes to avoid obscenity. He acknowledged that maintaining his Christian life while acting was not easy but said he managed with determination and faith.

Surprisingly, Apostle Prah never dreamed of becoming a pastor or an actor. His initial goal was to become a lawyer. After completing senior high school, he pursued short Bible courses at Victory Bible College and Pan African College. This led to his ordination as a pastor and the establishment of a solid ministry foundation.

His acting career began when he met the director of Miracle Films Productions, who introduced him to the Kumawood industry. Over the years, he became known for his consistent portrayal of pastors in Ghanaian movies.

Apostle Prah has been in ministry for 23 years and is currently with the Jesus Power Evangelistic Ministry.

