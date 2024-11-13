Diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle proved that he was a great dancer when he posted a video on his Instagram page

The video was captured at the poolside, and he wore only boxers as he danced to Sierra Leonean musician IK SNM

Many people talked about his dance moves, and outfit to the poolside, among other things they found funny about the video

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle got many people laughing hard when she shared a new dance video on his social media page.

Shatta Bandle displays moves

On his Instagram page, Shatta Bandle posted a video of him dancing hard by the poolside in only his boxers.

The controversial socialite styled his poolside look by wearing stylish dark sunglasses as he danced barefooted.

In the funny video trending online, Sierra Leonean musician IK SNM's currently top charting song Bad Women.

In the post's caption, he shared some exciting words: he was overly excited and that he loved the Sierra Leonean musician's song.

"Sweet body sweet song," Shatta Bandle wrote in the caption.

Shatta Bandle dances by the poolside.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's dance video

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared funny reactions about Shatta Bandle's dance moves and his outfit to the pool.

The hilarious reactions of social media users are below:

victoregbuji said:

"Small Man But Big Mind. You motivate me a lot. Keep living the life CHAMP"

ebuka_378 said:

"Small body, Big Engine 🙌🔥😂"

rich.billyy said:

"No wonder you’re a sharp shooter see gbola 😂😂😂"

iam_bossmani said:

"I hope you’re in the children’s pool?"

clever_jhen said:

"Nothing we never see for this your body"

soundboyfizh said:

"Happy man more blessings to you! I love to see happy people ❤️💯"

Bandle challenges Wale in ski mask fashion

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Shatta Bandle wore a ski mask, which Shatta Wale and his close friend Medikal are known for wearing.

The diminutive socialite flaunted his casual fashion style and a white Chevrolet Corvette in a video. People laughed hard in the comments section and advised Shatta Bandle to take off the mask.

