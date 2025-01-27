Broda Sammy, in a video, received a cheerful reception from the attendees at a church event

The gospel musician wore a different pair of big Prada Loafers Men's shoes in different colours

The video of Broda Sammy wearing different shoes triggered laughter among social media users

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician Samuel Poku, popularly known as Broda Sammy has gone viral after a video of him at a church event surfaced on social media.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ebebam hitmaker was a special guest of honour at a joyous ceremony held in a church over the weekend.

Broda Sammy received a cheerful reception from the attendees, dressed in all-white outfits for the occasion as he made his entrance to the auditorium and headed to take a seat and observe the event.

The gospel musician, who was featured on Kumawood movie producer Famousdelegend's Wahala song, which is dedicated to dread-haired and tattooed Christians in October 2024, looked swanky as he wore a nice white long-sleeved shirt, black trousers and dark sunglasses as he sat on his designated seat.

However, Broda Sammy's choice of footwear, which he had probably purchased for a large sum of money at a plush fashion boutique, grabbed the attention of some attendees and social media users.

The gospel musician wore a different pair of big Prada men's loafers in different colours, white and black.

Over the years, Broda Sammy has become known for his flamboyant fashion sense aside from his regular controversial antics. He has always found innovative ways to combine designer brands to make a bold fashion statement, which has sparked laughter among Ghanaians on many occasions.

In 2023, the gospel musician wore a GH₵12,800 Celine shirt while enjoying a bowl of white soup as he vacationed in Dubai.

Below is the video of Broda Sammy wearing different pair of shoes at a church event:

Broda Sammy's shoes stir reactions

The video of Broda Sammy wearing a different pair of shoes at a church event triggered laughter among Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PearlOwusu commented:

"Ah Awurade 😂😂😂...Na broda Sammy ne Diana Asamoah koraa what should we do to them😂."

Adwoa Nyarko said:

"I think we need to investigate Broda Sammy and Diana Asamoah on the thing they pick from ground chop 😂."

Jagaban commented:

"Broda Sammy di3 you people should declare him a secular artist cuz eei😂😂😂😂."

Mrs Arthur said:

"Broda Sammy and Diana Asamoah will be a nice couple paa their fashion sense derr wobowa ooo🤣."

Emmanuel Ohene commented:

"Broda Sammy, it is ok wai. You are doing too much🤣🤣🤣."

Fire Ogya recounts encounter with Broda Sammy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Ogya recounted a past encounter he had with gospel artist Broda Sammy.

The prophet shared that the singer once sold trousers he claimed to have shipped from Germany for GH₵1,500.

Fire Ogya added that he later spotted the same type of trousers being sold at the Adum market for only GH₵40.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

