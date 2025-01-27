Ghanaian actor Dr Likee aka Ras Nene was recently spotted playing a hilarious translation game with his colleague Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas couldn't hide her excitement as the renowned Kumawood star aced the task presented him

Scores of fans were intrigued by the film stars' moments which have garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee aka Ras Nene has been spotted with his colleague Nikoletta Samonas. It's unclear if the film stars are working toward a new movie.

In the video, Nikki Samonas who was delighted to meet Dr Likee challenged him in a translation game.

The beautiful actress asked Dr Likee to translate the phrase "the blood of the covenant is greater than the blood of the womb."

She couldn't hide her laughter as Dr Likee requested for the question to be repeated giving the impression he couldn't generate a solution.

However, the comedian aced the challenge on his second try after Nikki Samonas rephrased the question.

Scores of fans were happy to see Dr Likee having fun again after his hiatus following the loss of C Confion.

The late actor was one of Dr Likee's cronies rising with his cohort Kyekyeku and Opoku Bilson.

C Confion passed away on December 20 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a long-existing battle with an unknown condition. His death threw the Kumawood industry into a state of mourning.

Nikki Samonas and Dr Likee stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nikki Samonas and Dr Likee's heartwarming moments.

Simeon Parbie Junior said:

"I want to do voice note to express how happy I was, when he got it...The way I shout the yieee."some 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Kay wrote:

"I thought the guy on aka shirt was otele not knowing it was biggie the American rapper lol."

Sikastlyecollection remarked:

"And I also shouted Yieeee💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼..Aka oooo 😂😂😂😂."

Famey3 Modric noted:

"Trust Aka at your own risk."

Vigil shared:

"Now Aka has qualified to be the vice chancellor of University of Ghana…. Dr of English😂😂😂😂😂."

xssenceparty_official noted:

"Next time say it in twi so our doctor will translate to English."

Oheneba Dwomoh shared:

"Justice for Aka, you can't take settings Nyame just for granted like that."

Jim Iyke chills with Jackie Appiah

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah had reconnected with her Nollywood colleague Jim Iyke, who visited her at home with American TV presenter Yandy Smith.

Jackie Appiah hosted the Hollywood and Nollywood superstars at her plush East Legon mansion in Accra.

Yandy Smith complimented Jackie Appiah for having a big and beautiful mansion and expressed her appreciation for hosting her and her friends as they prepared to leave the premises and return to their hotel rooms after the party ended.

